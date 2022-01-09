KAPLAN, Darren



All deaths are endings, all deaths are losses. But we pray they occur in the fullness of our years. Darren has left us many years too soon and our hearts are broken. He leaves a loving wife, Amara, too young to be a widow. He leaves two daughters, Ava and Anya, far too young to expect loss. He leaves a sister, Neely, who expected to always have a sibling. And he leaves parents, Marcia and Richard, experienced in loss, but with no way to process the loss of this child. Darren packed a lot of goodness into his limited years. Perhaps he did 100 years of good deeds in his 49 years. But that does not seem an adequate reason for taking him so soon. Darren was a natural nurturer — he always tried to help people. He so gently cared for Amara when she struggled long and hard with cancer. He has been a kind and involved father — spending time with his daughters and with their activities, insisting on attending despite work pressures that also demanded his time. We hope there is some grand eternal plan that required an unusually brilliant, fine, and kind man in heaven to perform important world-changing events. But perhaps we should also acknowledge that we on earth have lost a dearly loved man: a man we admired and respected. A man who sweetened the world. May he rest in peace. (Written by his Aunt Robin) Darren is also survived by his brother-in-law, Aaron Pusateri, niece and nephew, Tessa and Brody Pusateri, in-laws, James Chisholm and Jayma Dodson, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Joseph and Ida Kaplan, Milton and Sylvia Manis and uncle, Neil Kaplan. Darren owned CLIX Portrait Studios in Atlanta, Ga. Darren loved and was very active playing in and developing Atlanta soccer programs. With his incredible memory he was also an excellent trivia player. Donations can be made in Darren's name to Congregation B'nai Torah, 700 Mount Vernon Hwy, Atlanta, GA 30328. Please sign guestbook at www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

