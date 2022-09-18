Kane, Judith

KANE (Chapman), Judith "Judy" Jean



Judith "Judy" Jean (Chapman) Kane passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 in Roswell, GA at the age of 83. She was born February 18, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois to Bertram and Helen Chapman, the eldest of three children.



Judy met the love of her life, Joseph Kane, while they both were working at TIME Magazine, and they were married in 1963 in Scarsdale, NY. Over the next two decades, Judy and Joe found themselves moving frequently around the United States - a result of Joe's work. From Miami to Atlanta (or "Atlanta One," as the family referred to it), to Northern Virginia, then onto Los Angeles, before eventually settling back in Atlanta ("Atlanta Two") in 1985.



Judy was devout in her Catholic faith, involved in programs at her church and charitable activities in her community. Judy was an active member of the Dunwoody Woman's Club for many years, and she enjoyed representing their Conservation Program at holiday toy drives and events in support of schools, teachers, and community first responders.



Judy is survived by her four sons, Christopher Thomas (and Susan) of Seattle, WA, Gregory Marquis, Joseph Timothy, and Jason Philip of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Shannon Marie, Melissa Anne, Kristen Judith, and Jonathon Joseph; great-grandchildren, Sofia Rose and Vivian Kane; her brother, Douglas M. of Albuquerque, NM.



She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Joseph John Kane just one year prior; as well as her sister, Martha Jane Chapman; and her parents, Bertram and Helen.



A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, September 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody.



