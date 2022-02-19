KANE, Janice



Janice Kane, widow of Richard Kane, 94, a native



Atlantan, died February 15, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Alexander James and Helen Monroe Herrly. She is survived by four daughters, Helen Kane Spitler (Jack), Theresa Kane Peppers (Rick), Kathleen Kane Penn (Rick) and Laura Kane (John) all of Atlanta. Eight grandchildren also survive Mrs. Kane: Ryan Peppers, Clay Spitler (Haley), Meredith Haskell (Trum), Kelly Floyd (Matt), Rachel Waldron, Taylor Penn (Alex), Emily Hulme (Thomas), Cole Waldron and ten great-grandchildren. In 1945, Janice graduated from Sacred Heart High School. She graduated from Stephens College in Missouri with an Associate of Arts degree and the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism in 1949. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority at UGA. Janice was a member of the Cathedral of Christ the King for over 70 years and a member of the Tuesday Morning Women's Bible Study for over 35 years; past member of the Saint Patricia's Circle; Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cancer Home Auxiliary, the Native Atlantan Club and Better Films of Atlanta. Friends may pay their respects to the family on February 22, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 PM with the rosary being recited afterwards at H. M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe Hill. The funeral mass will be celebrated February 23, 2022, at 10:00 AM at the Cathedral of Christ the King, with the Very Reverend Monsignor Richard Lopez serving as Celebrant. Burial will be at Arlington Memorial Park, in Sandy Springs. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home, or Wounded Warriors Project.



