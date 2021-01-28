KAMPEL, Jeffrey



Jeffrey Kampel, age 71, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, GA from heart complications. The graveside service, for those wishing to pay their respects, will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA.



Jeffrey Kampel was born in Queens, New York on June 24, 1949 and was the only child of Joseph and Esther Kampel. He spent his childhood years in Oceanside, NY where he graduated high school. It was promptly after high school that he joined Kinney Shoes and was sent off to help set up stores around the northeast before settling at their Bangor, ME location. It was Kinney Shoes that would lead him to Miami, FL in 1969 where he would meet his bride and begin their family in 1971.



During the '70s he continued with Kinney Shoes until opening his own independent shoe store in Miami, FL which was aptly named, Stephanie's Shoes after his first born daughter. Also during this time he spent a short stint selling encyclopedias door to door, which he always said was the worst job of his life. It was in 1980 that he joined his cousin, Michael Scheck, with Sweet Paper Sales to establish a new branch in Orlando, FL, that would begin his career and legacy in the paper distribution industry. After 25 years with Sweet Paper and several title changes he transitioned as Vice President to the newly formed Lagasse Sweet as Head of Procurement for Plastic & Paper nationwide. He tried his hand at retirement in 2013 but quickly found he missed his love of working and rejoined the industry with RJ Schinner in 2015 as Senior Vice President of Vendor Relations. He worked up until entering the hospital on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. The greatest impact he left however was on the people in this business. The countless men and women he took a chance on to begin their own careers, the ones he mentored, and the ones who would become friends. In the words of David St. Hilaire, "he left an indelible mark on many."



Yes, he loved his work, but more than it, he loved his family. He loved to give gifts and take the grandkids on surprise shopping sprees. He faithfully sat on the sidelines for countless baseball games and even once talked an umpire into throwing him out of the ballpark. His two favorite mottos, "blood is thicker than water" and "K.I.S.S." (keep it simple stupid). He loved a great meal, especially Chinese food and family dinners. He loved to travel with Ann and they were privileged to see so many wonders of this world.



Jeffrey was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Esther Kampel, his step-mother, Edith Kampel, and his in-laws, John E. and Phyllis Brown.



He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Phyllis Ann Kampel (Brown), daughter and son-in-law Stephanie and Joshua Wilson, son and daughter-in-law Eric and Monica Kampel, daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Jaceson Morgan, and his 11 grandchildren, Lauren, Cole, Max, Michael, Abbey, Wyatt, James, Emma, Jacob, Rebecca, and Samuel.



Flowers may be arranged with Sandy Springs Chapel.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the following are welcomed.



St. Judes Children's Hospital http://giftfunds.stjude.org/JeffKampel



Youth East Side Baseball Program



Checks can be mailed to the following address.



Please note in the memo line, In Memory of Jeff Kampel



ESBA INC.



P.O. Box 71443



Marietta, GA 30007



