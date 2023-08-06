Kaminski, Dorothy

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

KAMINSKI, Dorothy Ann "Dottie"

Dorothy died on July 8, 2023 in Atlanta, her home since 2008. Dorothy was a Buffalo, New York native and formerly lived in Rochester, New York. Beloved daughter, of the late Joseph and Emily Kaminski; dearest sister, of the late Ronald (Diane) Kaminski. Survived by niece, Dawn Kaminski; and nephews, Todd and Chad Kaminski; cousin, Linda Pacer and Chloe; and many other relatives and friends. Dorothy was a retired microbiologist who held a supervisory position at the University of Rochester Strong Memorial Hospital for many years. She then accepted a position at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, where her expertise in tuberculosis led her to assignments in laboratories around the world, including Russia, Vietnam, South Africa, Kenya, and Uganda. Dorothy was a published author and presented research papers at worldwide conferences in Spain, Germany, the Dominican Republic, and several other countries. Her funeral and burial were in Buffalo, New York. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 12 noon, at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, 6260 The Corners Parkway, Peachtree Corners, Georgia 30092. A reception and luncheon at the Church will follow the service.

