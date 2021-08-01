KALSKI, Larry Lee



(January 23, 1952 – July 26, 2021)



Atlanta native, left this world on Monday, July 26, 2021. Larry fought against Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) for 3 ½ years, beating the odds of his diagnosis. Larry underwent AML treatment at the Emory Winship Cancer Institute. His team at Winship, especially Dr. Elliott Winton and PA-C Jessica Neely, are the most dedicated and loving medical professionals. Thanks to them, Larry and his loved ones had three more years of holidays, family gatherings, beach trips, "First Fridays", joy rides, and bourbon tastings.



Master of Fun… Founder of the Happy Club… President of First Friday… Student Body President at North Fulton (Class of 1970)… State Backgammon Champion… President of the Georgia Glass Dealers Association… and a "Buckhead Boy", Larry Lee Kalski was a modern renaissance man.



"The Buckhead Boys If I can find one, even one, I'm home... it's likely my youth will walk Inside me like a king" – Looking for the Buckhead Boys by James Dickey



For many, Larry was that "one" who made them feel like home. Larry was so loved by everyone in his life. He was our best friend, our beloved brother, our playful uncle, our cherished cousin, our devoted UGA sports buddy, our hard-working colleague, and most importantly - the precious and adoring husband of Chris Campbell Kalski for 35 years.



Larry said in his last month, "I have had the best life and I have done everything I wanted to do". His friends and family remember all the endearing moments – 56-hour bus trip from Las Vegas with zero in winnings, being tortured by all the little girls in his life with hairdos and horsey rides, serving as the chauffeur for just-married couples in his coveted convertibles, silly and always successful April Fool's pranks, annual rides around Atlanta with bizarre Halloween masks, caring for homeless friends by always providing food and blankets, offering a hug and listening ear to everyone, and being a second dad for all his nieces, nephews, and godchildren. Larry was always laughing, loving, and loyal to the core.



Larry never met a stranger. His network of friends goes all the way back to elementary school. He had recently been planning his 50th high school reunion and was still connected to so many classmates across decades. To say Larry was friendly would be an understatement - on a trip to Ireland he became best friends with all the regulars at the local pub – and he could hold a meaningful conversation with any person he met. He was comfortable in any situation, whether it was hanging out with farmers, neighbors, or movie stars. Larry's 40-year career started as a national sales manager of glass products growing eventually to owning his own glass company. His work colleagues counted on him for creating a fair, positive, and caring work setting.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Hy and Janice Kalski, and his younger sister, Arlene Youorski. He is survived by the love of his life, Christine Kalski, and his brother, Ed Kalski. His extended family includes brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, and all the Hipski fans. He will be sorely missed by all.



A Celebration of Larry's Life will be held at Summerour Studios on Sunday, August 29 from 4-7PM (409 Bishop Street, Atlanta). A website has been created with information about the event, to share photos and stories, and to donate to Emory Winship Cancer Institute in his honor: larrykalski.squarespace.com.

