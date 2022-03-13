KALBACH, Henry



Henry "Hank" Kalbach, age 84, of Savannah and formerly of Dunwoody, GA passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022.



Mr. Kalbach was born on February 17, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of the late Henry Charles and Frances Viergutz Kalbach. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He worked with GEC-Marconi in Atlanta, retiring after 21 years of service as Vice President of Operations. Before moving to Savannah, Hank and his wife Constance enjoyed their retirement years at Lake Sinclair in Eatonton, GA. Hank enjoyed crossword puzzles and was an avid reader, having read over 2,500 books over 20 years.



Mr. Kalbach was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Constance Kalbach and his sister, Kathryn Mott. He is survived by his son, Kurt (Holly) of Savannah; daughters, Karen of Seminole, FL, Kristen (Chad) of Panama City Beach, FL, and Kimberly (Paul) of Flower Mound, TX; brother, Karl Kalbach (Barbara) of Woodstock, GA; sister, Norma Klisch of Tucson, AZ; and six grandchildren, Ansley, Charles, Thomas, James, Parker, and Preston.



Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hodgson Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with a private funeral service.

