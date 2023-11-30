Obituaries

Kajumba, Samuel Ndawula

File photo
File photo
Nov 30, 2023

KAJUMBA, Samuel

Mr. Samuel Ndawula Kajumba of South Fulton, GA, passed away on November 26, 2023. Services entrusted to Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 404-349-3000, www.mbfh.com.




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Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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