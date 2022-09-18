KAHN, Niel



Niel Z Kahn, of Villa Rica, GA, formerly of Bartlett, TN, and Atlanta, passed away unexpectedly of renal failure at his home on August 20, 2022 - he was 65.



He was predeceased by his life partner of 35 years, Sherea Roberts, of Bartlett, TN; and his mother, of blessed memory, Christel Ruth Kahn.



In his younger years, Niel became a black belt in Karate and taught martial arts for several years. He worked in the insurance field for most of his professional career, and throughout his life, he was an avid and talented photographer. He was passionate about reading, animals, and fishing, as well.



Niel was a kind soul who had a positive impact on those around him. Any words we might say seem inadequate to express how much we love and miss him.



Survivors include his father, Murray Z Kahn (Dottie); sister, Michelle Giesey (Glenn); nephew, Collin; and Sherea's sister, Lucky; and her son, Greg; Sherea's daughter, Tracie (Billy); grandson; Tyler (Jennifer); and great-granddaughter, Hallee.



Niel's wishes were to keep services private. If inclined, donations may be made in his honor to the kidney foundation or your local animal shelter.

