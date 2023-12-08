KAHN, Joanne



It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Joanne Kahn, 86, Atlanta on December 4, 2023. Joanne was the daughter of Rueben and Betty Kohn, wife of Dr. Eric Kahn, and sister of Alan Kohn. She is survived by her daughter, Shari Kahn-Sanchez (Dr. Ramon Sanchez) Atlanta; and sons, Michael Kahn (Pamela), San Diego and Louis Kahn (Casey Brown) Seattle; and beloved grandchildren, Erica-Marie Sanchez and Catherine-Anne Sanchez (Matthew Spencer), Atlanta and Joseph Daniel Kahn, Phoenix. Joanne was born in Philadelphia, PA, where she graduated from Temple University and went on to be a teacher. She moved to Atlanta in the 1960s where she was active in promoting civil rights and volunteered her time at the CDC while continuing to teach. By the late 70's she found a new career as a successful real estate agent for several decades with Coldwell Banker and Remax. She had a larger-than-life personality, always encouraging people to be their best. She had a big heart and would always say what was on her mind. She traveled the world and enjoyed caring for animals and nature (real green thumb). She was an exceptional chef and enjoyed cooking family meals. She was a devoted mother and grandmother; she always taught compassion and felt strongly about education. We will miss our beloved Joanne very much. She was an amazing lady who left a rich legacy of family to carry on her teachings. A graveside funeral was held December 5 at Arlington Memorial Park. Donations in her memory may be made to Atlanta Humane Society or Peace Corps. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999



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