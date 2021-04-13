ajc logo
X

Kahn, Florence

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

KAHN (BERNSTEIN), Florence

Florence Bernstein Kahn of Royal Oak, MI, and Cleveland, OH (Plantation, FL and Roswell, GA) passed away April 9, 2021, after a sudden decline in health at the age of 93.

Florence Pearl Bernstein was born on Monday, March 12, 1928 in Cleveland, Ohio to Minnie (Molein) and Isadore Bernstein. Florence was the adoring youngest sibling to her beloved brothers Joseph Berne (deceased) of California and Cleveland and Robert Berne (deceased) of Cleveland.

Florence Kahn, married Jerome L. Kahn (deceased), and is survived by her four children: Lynda (Jack Pearpoint) Kahn, Marilyn (Stanley) Gilbert, Steven (Marian) Kahn, Michelle (Michael) Brooks. She stayed current and curious about the various interests and talents of her six grandchildren, and had special relationships with Amanda and Rob Kahn, Corey and Marissa Brooks and Laura and Rebekah Lobosco also her only great-grandchild Hazel Ilana Lobosco Curley. Please find her memorial page at www.mykeepers/profile/florencekahn.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top