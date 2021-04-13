Kahn, Florence

KAHN (BERNSTEIN), Florence



Florence Bernstein Kahn of Royal Oak, MI, and Cleveland, OH (Plantation, FL and Roswell, GA) passed away April 9, 2021, after a sudden decline in health at the age of 93.



Florence Pearl Bernstein was born on Monday, March 12, 1928 in Cleveland, Ohio to Minnie (Molein) and Isadore Bernstein. Florence was the adoring youngest sibling to her beloved brothers Joseph Berne (deceased) of California and Cleveland and Robert Berne (deceased) of Cleveland.



Florence Kahn, married Jerome L. Kahn (deceased), and is survived by her four children: Lynda (Jack Pearpoint) Kahn, Marilyn (Stanley) Gilbert, Steven (Marian) Kahn, Michelle (Michael) Brooks. She stayed current and curious about the various interests and talents of her six grandchildren, and had special relationships with Amanda and Rob Kahn, Corey and Marissa Brooks and Laura and Rebekah Lobosco also her only great-grandchild Hazel Ilana Lobosco Curley. Please find her memorial page at www.mykeepers/profile/florencekahn.

