KAHN, Bernd

Bernd Kahn passed away on July 13, 2023. He was born in Pforzheim, Germany on August 16, 1928, to Alice (Meyer) Kahn and Eric Kahn. They fled to Newark, NJ, in 1938. He is survived by his beloved wife, Gail Pressman, who he married in Cincinnati, OH, in 1961; his daughter, Jennifer; granddaughters, Erica and Brynn Finney; daughter, Elizabeth (Seth); and grandson, Jordan Hyman, all of Atlanta.

Bernd graduated from the Newark College of Engineering (BS Ch,E. 1950); Vanderbilt University (MS Physics 1952); and MIT (PhD Chemistry 1960). He was employed by the Oak Ridge Nuclear Laboratory (1951 – 1954) and the US EPA (1970 – 1974) and enrolled in the US Public Health Service (1954 – 1974), from which he retired with rank of Captain. He taught, supervised graduate students, and performed research at the Georgia Institute of Technology (1974 - 2023). He co-published scientific papers and books and participated in professional societies and committees

Bernd enjoyed living in Atlanta for more than half his life; he appreciated life with his family - Gail, his parents, children, and grandchildren; his work and co-workers; reading and listening to classical music; attending The Temple; and visiting nearby mountains and oceans. He spoke of having lived a happy life. Donations may be made to The Breman Museum (www.thebreman.org). A graveside service was held July 14 at Arlington Memorial Park with Rabbi Peter Berg officiating. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999

