KADISH, Mark J.



Mark J. Kadish, Atlanta lawyer, television commentator, author, professor, and pro-hac Judge of the Fulton County State Court and the Municipal Court of Atlanta died on January 17, 2022. He was 79 years old. Kadish was a graduate of Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania, and New York University School of Law. Kadish began his legal career as a Captain in the Army Judge Advocate Gen. Corps at Fort McPherson. In 1969, he was appointed defense counsel for the Commander of Charlie Company, who was charged with murder in the historical My Lai massacre military court-martial. In a widely publicized trial at Fort McPherson, the Commander of Charlie Company was acquitted. Kadish was honorably discharged from the Army in 1971. He was admitted to the New York bar in 1967, and to the bar of Massachusetts in 1974. Kadish was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 1975. He was a prominent criminal defense lawyer in several high-profile cases in both the Federal and State Courts in many jurisdictions throughout the United States. Kadish was appointed as pro-hac vice Judge in the Municipal Court of Atlanta and the in the State Court of Fulton County in 2000. Kadish was admitted to the bar of the Supreme Court of the United States and, in 1984, presented and argued United States v. Sharpe. He was also admitted to the bar of eight (8) Federal Appeals Courts, the Court of Military Appeals, and appeared pro-hac vice in many Federal and State Courts. Kadish co-authored "Criminal Law Advocacy", "Trial Investigation Preparation", Volume I, published by Matthew Bender and Company in 1982. Kadish began to teach law students as an Adjunct Professor at Emory University Law School's Master of Law Program. In 1990, Kadish accepted a position as Director of Litigation Skills as an Associate Professor at the George State University School of Law. He later became a Professor of Law. He was nominated for Outstanding Professor of the Year in 1997. Kadish was honored among "The Best Lawyers in America" publication, one of the "Best Lawyers in Town" in Atlanta Magazine, and the "Best of Trial" magazine published by the Association of American Trial Lawyers. He also lectured widely across the United States and Canada on criminal subjects. Kadish is survived by his wonderful and sweet wife of 23 years, Melissa. Kadish leaves behind his two loving daughters, Dana Kadish-Cove and Wendy Kadish-Komack; and four terrific grandchildren, Sam and Sylvie Cove and Sam and Jessie Komack. Kadish also leaves behind many friends, colleagues, and former clients. Kadish retired from Georgia State University Law School in 2006 and has been retired since that year. He suffered from acute coronary artery disease since age 45. He was a 100% disabled American Veteran.

