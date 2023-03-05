X
Kadingo, Edward

Obituaries
2 hours ago

KADINGO, Edward Patrick

Captain Edward Patrick Kadingo was born April 8, 1935 in West New York, New Jersey and died March 1, 2023.

He moved to GA to attend Georgia Tech. There he ran cross-country and qualified for the Naval ROTC. He graduated in 1958 with a degree in Industrial Engineering. He was commissioned upon graduation and completed 3 years active duty. While at GT, he met a Georgia peach, Carolyn Elizabeth Bloodworth, who attended Emory University. They were married for 46 years until her death in 2007.

Following active duty he remained in the Naval Reserves, obtaining the rank of Captain. He retired from the Navy in 1988. He retired from industrial engineering soon thereafter and became a hospital volunteer at the Laurens County Memorial Hospital. He won volunteer of the year in 2017. A master gardener, he often brought flowers to put on every nursing station. He also was a member of the South Carolina Koi and Water Garden Society, and built a large koi pond and greenhouse in his back yard.

He was active in First Baptist Church, Laurens, SC, where he taught children's Sunday school. He was also a deacon.

Ed and Carolyn worked with children and youth when they were members of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church in Laurens, SC. They hosted many events at their home, including back to college brunches, trips to national events for Royal Ambassadors and Acteens, various fundraisers, and Christmas caroling trips to shut-ins.

Preceded in death by his mother, Katherine Mary Kelley; his father, Joseph Peter Kadingo; his brothers, Bob Kade and Hubert Kadingo; and his wife, Carolyn Bloodworth Kadingo.

He is survived by his daughter, Catherine Kadingo Ethridge; his son, Benjamin Patrick Kadingo (Angie); and grandchildren, Glenn Leland Ethridge, Jr., Rebekah Kadingo Johnson (David), Nathan Patrick Kadingo, and Zachariah Nicholas Kadingo.

There will be a visitation at A.S. Turner and Sons in Decatur, GA on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 from 5:30-8:00 PM. The burial will take place at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, GA on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM. A memorial service at 2:30 PM will be at Kings Bridge Retirement Center in Atlanta, GA. Donations can be made to the Ethridge Inclusive Playground, 1722 Oak Grove Road, Decatur, GA 30033.




Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

