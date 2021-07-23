JURICK, Karin A.



Karin A. Jurick, age 60, of Tucker, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Karin was an accomplished and sought after artist and painter. She graduated from Westmont High School in 1978, in Chicago, IL, also attending summer classes at the Arts Institute of Chicago. In 1980, with her parents, John and Lee, they opened a picture frame shop in Atlanta, GA. Karin took over ownership after both parents had passed, in 1992. She moved the location to North Decatur Road in Decatur, GA. This store would stay open until 2010. It was then she embarked on a new career as a painter, selling her early works on ebay, earning enough to build a studio in her backyard. She was soon noticed by artists, galleries and collectors across the nation. She sold her paintings in 46 of 50 states and Canada. Karin also taught workshops to artists in places like San Francisco, CA, New York, NY and Hilton Head Island, SC. Like her mother, she used her artistic skills as an entrepreneur her whole life. Her spirit and artwork will live on. Karin is survived by her friends, family and her partner, Brett, of thirty years. She is predeceased by her father, John Jurick, mother, Lee and brother, Michael. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Home & Crematory Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, 770-564-2726.



