JURENEK, Donald John



Donald "Don" John Jurenek, age 77, of Mableton, GA, passed on February 8, 2023 at Piedmont Hospital, surrounded by his family. Don was born in McKeesport, PA and raised in Clairton, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Troychak Jurenek and John Anthony Jurenek; as well as his sister, Marlene Jurenek DeSimone (Victor). He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Jane Schneider Jurenek; children, Suzanne Jurenek of Smyrna, GA, Julie Haas of Marietta, GA, Michael (Jaime) Jurenek of Johns Creek, GA; treasured grandchildren, Kelly Haas, Jacob Haas and Joseph Donald Jurenek; along with many other beloved extended family. Don achieved Eagle Scout and later attended Carnegie Institute of Technology (Carnegie Mellon University). He was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity, graduating in 1967 with a BS in Chemical Engineering. His engineering career included 20 years with PPG Industries and multiple chemical and paint manufacturers. He was a mentor for Junior Achievement and member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers. Don and Jane had a loving marriage and many great adventures together! They raised their family in Columbus, Ohio before moving to Georgia in 2007. Don was a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He was an avid boater, fisherman, gardener and handyman. He adored and found great joy in his children and grandchildren. He taught them all how to fish. Don was known for his love of family and great sense of humor. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Don's memory to The Crohns & Colitis Foundation (www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org), The Howard School (www.howardschool.org) or Smyrna Little League (https://e.givesmart.com/events/tD8/) or a charity close to your heart. The family will host a Celebration of Don's Life at a later date, but appreciates being afforded this immediate time for private grieving. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Jurenek family at www.nationalcremation.com/location/atlanta.

