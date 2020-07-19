Junker, William

JUNKER, III, William Otto November 15, 1953 - July 12, 2020 William Otto Junker, III, passed away on July 12 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. He was in the care of the Hospice Angels at Bethany House Hospice Care in Auburn, AL. He graduated from Presbyterian College and retired from Philip Morris, USA. His proudest achievement in life was a loving, happy family. William is survived by his loving wife, Deborah, and wonderful caring children, Melissa and Jay Williams of Auburn, AL, and Christen Kellett and Jacob Lowry and infant grandson William Walker Lowry of Atlanta, GA. He will be sorely missed by his sister, Charlene Adolph (husband, Keith, and children Lauren and Kevin) of Foster City, CA. Cousins Edward and Kaylin Frank Mitchell, Los Angeles, and Richard and Deirdre Mitchell (daughters Kelsey and Leah), Groton, MA, feel this loss deeply. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial gifts to Hospice Angels, 1171 Gatewood Drive, Building 100, Auburn, AL, 36830. These Angels took such wonderful care to us all during a difficult time. Services will be announced at a later time.

