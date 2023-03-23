X

Jung, Reinhold

1 hour ago

JUNG, Reinhold "Ryan"

Age 62, of Johns Creek, passed away December 16, 2022 in his home. Ryan was preceded in death by his parents, Alwin and Gertrud Jung. He is survived by his loving sisters, Brigitte Baydowicz (Stephen) and Caroline Jung-Prenkert (Leon). The Jung family will be receiving friends for a Memorial Service at Roswell Funeral Home, located at 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, GA 30076, March 24 at 1PM. Please share your memories or condolences with the family at www.RoswellFuneralHome.com

Funeral Home Information

Roswell Funeral Home

950 Mansell Road

Roswell, GA

30076

