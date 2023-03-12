Julian, Caudle

JULIAN, Jr., Caudle



Caudle Amiel Julian, Jr., of Decatur, Georgia, formerly of Conway, Arkansas passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the age of 78. Caudle was born on October 24, 1944 in Conway, Arkansas to Caudle Julian, Sr. and Marie Holloway Julian.



He is survived by his wife, Jimmie Lou Julian, who is the former Jimmie Lou Drake. He also leaves behind two sons, Ronnie Julian of Winter Haven, Florida and Bradley Julian (Jeaneau) of Little Rock, Arkansas; stepdaughter, Laura Cantrell of Little Rock, Arkansas; brother, James Basil Julian (Linda) of Conway, Arkansas; as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



Caudle was a 1962 graduate of Conway High School, and a graduate of Arkansas State Teachers College (now the University of Central Arkansas). He did graduate work at Oklahoma State University and the University of Missouri before beginning a career at the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission in Atlanta, Georgia.



Memorial services will be held in both Georgia and Arkansas at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the charity or church of the donee's choice.

