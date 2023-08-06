Joyner, Lawrence

JOYNER, Lawrence

"Larry" Edward

Mr. Lawrence "Larry" E. Joyner, age 84, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Mr. Joyner was born July 24, 1939 in Ft. Valley, Georgia. He was the son of the late Rayburn C. Joyner and Grace Gaultney Joyner.

Larry was a graduate of Georgia Tech and had lived in Gainesville for the past 28 years. He owned and operated his own construction company until his retirement but continued working as a consultant until 4 years ago where he worked in Texas for a friend and former business partner.

He was married to Patsy Dorminy Joyner for 62 wonderful years.

Larry is survived by his wife Patsy; 3 children, Lorie Shamaly, Britt Joyner and Camille Daniel; and a number of other family and friends also survive.

Memorial Park Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Drive, Gainesville, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com

