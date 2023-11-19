Obituaries

Joyner-Bonner, Gwendolyn

File photo
File photo
Nov 19, 2023

JOYNER-BONNER, Gwendolyn E.

Age 79, of East Point, GA, passed on November 16, 2023. Services entrusted to H. Griner Funeral Home, Fayetteville, GA.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. Griner Funeral Home

186 Highway 279

Fayetteville, GA

30214

https://www.grinerfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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