Joy, Gayna

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JOY, Gayna Jones

Died Friday April 7, 2023, at Piedmont Hospital, Fayetteville, Georgia "at peace and without fear" with her beloved husband of 49 years, Harry Joy, at her side. She was 77 years old. She is also survived by her sister, Donna Riddick; her niece, Whitney Graff; and her two nephews, Kramer Riddick and Benjamin Riddick. She was predeceased in death by her mother, Edna Jones. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge, 770-210-2700.

Funeral Home Information

FORD STEWART FUNERAL HOME INC - JONESBORO

2047 HIGHWAY 138

Jonesboro, GA

30236

