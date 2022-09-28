JOSEY, Willie C.



Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Willie C. Josey, of Lithonia, will be held Thursday, September 29, 2022, 8:00 AM at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Reverend Eric Robertson, Officiating, Eulogist. Interment, Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. Mr. Josey leaves to cherish his loving wife, Mrs. Ina H. Josey; 2 sons; a daughter in-law; 5 grandchildren; 3 sisters in-law; 3 brothers in-law; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Josey residence Thursday, at 7:00 AM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.



