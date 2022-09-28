ajc logo
X

Josey, Willie

Obituaries
2 hours ago

JOSEY, Willie C.

Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Willie C. Josey, of Lithonia, will be held Thursday, September 29, 2022, 8:00 AM at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Reverend Eric Robertson, Officiating, Eulogist. Interment, Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. Mr. Josey leaves to cherish his loving wife, Mrs. Ina H. Josey; 2 sons; a daughter in-law; 5 grandchildren; 3 sisters in-law; 3 brothers in-law; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Josey residence Thursday, at 7:00 AM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

MLB monitoring Hurricane Ian for crucial Braves series with Mets 7h ago

Credit: AJC file photo/Curtis Compton

Hawks add to backcourt, acquire 6-8 guard in trade
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Why Herschel Walker is focusing on transgender athletes in Senate campaign
10h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

As powerful hurricane bears down on Florida, Georgia braces for a hit
8h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

As powerful hurricane bears down on Florida, Georgia braces for a hit
8h ago

Credit: Acworth Police Department

Man accused of hiding in backseat during carjacking outside Acworth eatery
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Martin, Clifford
2h ago
Wilson, Mary
2h ago
Davenport, Addis
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More than 110 high school football games moved up because of hurricane
2h ago
Watch: Georgia Tech President Angel Cabrera speaks after firing football coach
13h ago
Warnings issued for coastal Georgia as Hurricane Ian moves toward Florida
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top