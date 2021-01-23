Joseph, Jamie

GOODE, Jamie Joseph



On Wednesday, January 20, 2021, Jamie Joseph Goode, loving husband of Imogene Talley Goode, passed away at the age of 85.



Jamie was born on August 28, 1935 in Savannah, GA to Jamie C. and Margaret (Nelson) Goode. He graduated from Georgia Tech in 1957, received his PhD in mathematics from the University of North Carolina in 1962, and taught mathematics at Ga Tech for his entire career. On June 8, 1957, he married Imogene Medlock Talley.



Jamie was preceded in death by his brother, Tony, and his sister, Margaret ("Sissy"; Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur). He is survived by his wife of 63 years Imogene (Genie), his four children, Dan (Cynthia), Marian Rosenberg, Mike (Margaret), and Kathy (Phil) McGonegal, his twin brothers Joe and Bernie, nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and several of nieces and nephews.



Jamie was a lifelong parishioner at The Cathedral of Christ the King. In retirement he walked or bicycled to mass daily. He volunteered with Buckhead Christian Ministry, Trees Atlanta, and the Atlanta History Center.



Jamie was a gifted athlete. In 1954, the year the 4 minute mile barrier was first broken, he ran a 4:13.9 mile. When his children took up soccer, he started coaching, traveling the state to referee at all levels, and playing religiously every Sunday with international students and faculty at Ga Tech. When his children ran in high school, he also ran, completing many Peachtree Road Races and winning his age division in local races. He commuted daily by bicycle down Peachtree and Spring Streets to Ga Tech. Some admired this thriftiness and fitness, others thought him crazy as he tempted Death daily, but for him, it just made good sense.



Jamie loved to take grandchildren geocaching where along with following the clues, he often posed a math problem. In the late 1970s, as part of a beautification project in Peachtree Hills, he planted many ginkgo trees. The one in his own yard became a vertical playground for all nine grandchildren. In retirement he and Genie would walk the neighborhood, hidden city parks, or trails around their Ellijay "Rest Home" to visit some significant tree. He did this partly in service to Trees Atlanta, locating and measuring champion trees, but mostly out of his love of trees, being outside, and being with his wife. In his last years he devoted himself to caring for his wife, Genie, as she progressed in her journey with Alzheimer's.



He found wisdom and moral teaching in his Catholic faith as well as The Andy Griffith Show. He was an early adopter of technology and brought computers home before the Commodore or Atari existed. He enjoyed a good puzzle, a good Vidalia onion, and a good gin and tonic. We will miss his joy for life and his steadfast love.



In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cathedral of Christ the King, St. Vincent de Paul or Alzheimer's Assn.



