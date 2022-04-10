Jorgensen, Cheryl

JORGENSEN (BREWER), Cheryl Diane



Cheryl Diane (Brewer) Jorgensen passed away on March 31, 2022 after a year long battle with cancer. Cheryl was born August 4, 1946 in Piedmont Hospital to Pauline "Polly" (Fogg) and John "Johnny" Brewer in Atlanta, Georgia. She grew up in Southeast DeKalb County. After graduating from Gordon High School in 1964, Cheryl attended Georgia State University where she got her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education, specializing in Early Childhood. She was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. From 1967 to 1972 she taught first grade in DeKalb County at Henderson Mill and then Idlewood Elementary School. Cheryl met her husband when she was visiting her mother's workplace. Polly worked at the Internal Revenue Service where Eric Jorgensen was interning as a law clerk. While visiting her mother's office in the summer of 1971, Cheryl met Eric. Afterwards, Eric called her and asked her out on a date. They were married at the Wieuca Road Baptist Church in 1972, where Cheryl was a member. After they got married, Eric's job as a trial attorney with the Internal Revenue Service took them to Greensboro, North Carolina. Cheryl always loved children and taught elementary school in High Point, North Carolina until they had their own children. They had their first child in 1979 and another followed in 1981. Then the family moved to Roswell, Georgia where they resided until Cheryl's passing. They welcomed their third child in 1992. When the older children started college, Cheryl went back to teaching at Timber Ridge Elementary School in Marietta, Georgia where she taught for more than ten years. There she was loved by all her first grade students, who showed their appreciation by hugging her after class. All her students passed the first grade CRCTs every year she taught. When she was Timber Ridge's Reading Coordinator she made sure that every child was reading at or above grade level which helped Timber Ridge earn the prestigious National Blue Ribbon Schools Award. Cheryl was a kind, caring, sweet, and gentle soul. She always smiled and was kind to everyone she met until the day she passed away. Her hobbies included sewing, crafting, and tai chi. She was an active member of the Roswell United Methodist Church and taught Sunday school when her children were young. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Robert "Bobby" Brewer. She is survived by her husband, and her children Laura Jorgensen, John Jorgensen, and Jeffrey Jorgensen (wife Suzanne and their children Jasper and Soren).



