Phyllis Faye Jordy, age 78, passed away on December 15, 2022. She was born on April 17, 1944 in Lansing, Michigan and was a resident of Marietta, Georgia. She was loved by all and will be deeply missed. There are no services pending at this time. Condelences and tributes for the Jordy family may be expressed at www.HMPattersonCantonHill.com.