JORDAN, Steven



Alexander



Steven Alexander Jordan, age 87, of Roswell, Georgia, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023. Steve was born on June 6, 1935 in Bucharest, Romania to the late Alexander and Hilda Jordan.



Steve came to the United States from Bulgaria in 1940 and settled in Buffalo, NY with his family. He became a US citizen and was a proud participant in the American dream. While in high school, he met the love of his life, Beverly (Bunny) Turner who he married in 1957. They were blessed with three daughters and have loved each other through thick and thin, always talking it through and compromising when necessary and enjoying every minute of it. Steve set a wonderful example of what true commitment and loyalty look like in a husband and father.



Steve attended Pennsylvania State University with a Navy ROTC scholarship. At Penn State, he was a member of the SAE Fraternity and served one term as President. He stayed in touch with his pledge class brothers throughout his life. After college, Steve served in the U.S. Navy, his last year aboard a new ship, the USS Pyro, sailing her from Norfolk, VA to Vallejo, CA. After being discharged in 1960, Steve and Bunny decided that the West Coast was where they wanted to stay, and Steve was hired by IBM in San Francisco. IBM gave his family many opportunities to see the rest of the USA, finally settling in the Atlanta area in 1974. He worked for IBM for 31 years until his retirement in 1994.



In his retirement, Steve enjoyed a second career as a real estate investor and was very active teaching others in GA REIA (Georgia Real Estate Investors Association) and was a committed member of their Full-timer's Group. Steve was a long-time member of The Sandy Springs Rotary Club, where he served in many offices, including President. Steve was an enthusiastic fan of the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Atlanta Braves, and his many almost-human dog companions.



Along with his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his elder brother, Michael Jordan. He is survived by his wife of almost 66 years, Beverly (Bunny) Turner Jordan; as well as his three loving daughters: Dawn Roberson (David), of Flowery Branch, GA; Robin Phillips (Keith) of Rome, GA; and Michele Wood (Win) of Charlottesville, VA; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



The Celebration of Life service for Steve will take place at 4:30 in the afternoon on Monday, April 17, 2023 at the Unitarian Universalist Metro Atlanta North (UUMAN) at 11420 Crabapple Rd., Roswell, GA 30075. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Rotary International Foundation at https://my.rotary.org/en/donate.



