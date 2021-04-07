Jordan, Sheila

JORDAN (HOPPE), Sheila



Sheila Jordan of Roswell passed away March 31 2021. Mrs. Jordan was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Jordan and her son, Michael M. Jordan. She is survived by her children, Lisa J. Swartz (Jim), John Jordan (Veronica), and Tom Jordan (Rebecca). She has nine grandchildren and two great -grandchildren.



Mrs. Jordan was born in Manitowoc, WI on June 20, 1931 to Frederick and Alyce (Murphy) Hoppe. She graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Fine Arts. She and her husband were married on January 14, 1956.



She and her family moved to Georgia in 1963. Mrs. Jordan served for decades as a librarian for Dekalb County.



She and her husband were enthusiastic travelers with frequent trips to Europe to enjoy its unique food and art. She was an avid cook and reader with eclectic interests and tastes.



Mrs. Jordan was a devout Catholic and a long-time parishioner of St. Andrews on the River in Roswell. Her faith was the cornerstone of her life. She spent a lifetime pursuing and enlarging her Catholic faith. She and her husband participated in several pilgrimages during their lives.



She was an enthusiastic volunteer around the Atlanta community, where she was a volunteer at St. Joseph Hospital and Head Start, board member for the Atlanta Catholic Schools and docent at the Roswell Historical Society to name a few.



Mrs. Jordan loved her standard poodles, who were a constant companion in her life. She had a passion for languages, art and the humanities, which were topics at the many dinner parties she hosted. She also engaged in Ikebana.



She strongly supported women and girls' dreams and eagerly mentored many young women during her lifetime.



A memorial mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cancer Home.



