JORDAN, Nancy Pratt Nancy Pratt Jordan, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died peacefully at home in Marietta, Georgia on August 22, 2020. Nancy was born in Rock Hill, South Carolina, the second of four children born to Jane Neely Pratt and Crawford Cranford Pratt. She graduated from Winthrop Training school in Rock Hill, and attended Winthrop College. In 1953, she married Thomas Lee "Tommy" Jordan, an Army Lieutenant, and moved with him to an Army base in Anchorage, Alaska. The couple moved to Sandy Springs in 1960, where they raised their daughter and son and enjoyed numerous neighborhood and church activities. A true Southern lady and accomplished hostess, Nancy greeted everyone with a warm "Hey Darlin" and was always the life of the party. She was a talented artist and many of her Sandy Springs neighbors were proud owners of her beautiful oil paintings. She also restored antiques and sold them through her shop, Nantiques. Nancy and Tommy were devoted to each other throughout their marriage, and were active members of Peachtree Presbyterian Church and the Agape Sunday School Class. The couple spent many happy hours playing bridge and tennis, and filled their home with family and friends. Nancy was a member of the Salvation Army and DAR's Ft. Peachtree Chapter for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Sam Pratt and sister Smiley (Bert) Pratt Harmon. She is survived by her son, Thomas Lee "Thos" Jordan, Jr., daughter Catherine (Steve) Bourn; grandchildren, Nicholas Jordan, Samantha Jordan, Ansley (Tyler) Bumgarner, and Jordan Bourn; great-grandson, Tyler Bumgarner, Jr.; brother, Crawford (Dianne) Pratt; sister-in-law, Anne Pratt; as well as several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank her wonderful care-givers, Beverly Huley, Bonita Denhart, Nikki Cain, and Nikita Kappes. A service celebrating Nancy's life will be scheduled at a later date. Those who wish may make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association. While we are deeply saddened by the loss, we are gratified in the knowledge that Nancy is now reunited with her beloved Tommy and her Lord Jesus Christ. We can hear her in heaven asserting as she often did on earth "I'm fine as wine, but not intoxicated!"



