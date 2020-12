JORDAN, Linda Davenport



Mrs. Linda Davenport Jordan, age 76, passed Thursday, December 10, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Sallie Davenport; 2 sisters, Karen Allen, Princess Wilson; stepson, Gary Jordan, Jr.; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving relatives and friends. An INVITATION ONLY Funeral Mass will be held Monday, December 21, 2020, 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 25 Boulevard N.E. Atlanta, GA LIVE STREAM of Services will be held at lourdesatlanta.org In Lieu of Flowers, Please give a donation to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.