JORDAN, Leonard "LC"



Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Leonard "LC" Jordan will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 ,1PM, in our Chapel. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Due to social distancing protocols, the service is limited to immediate family. A viewing will be held Friday, November 13, 10 AM until 7 PM at Herschel Thornton Mortuary 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr. 404-691-4685 www.thorntonmortuary.com

