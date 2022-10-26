ajc logo
Jordan, Howard

Obituaries
2 hours ago

JORDAN, Howard

Mr. Howard Scott Jordan, age 89, of Fayetteville, passed away October 24, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jordan; his son, Todd G. Jordan. He is survived by his son, Scott J. Jordan and his husband, Rodney; his sister, Penny Morgan and her husband, Glenn; his brothers, Jerry Todd and David Cantrell; his sister in-law, Kitty McGarity. A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 30, 2022 in the chapel of Parrott Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800




Funeral Home Information

Parrott Funeral Home

8355 Senoia Road

Fairburn, GA

30213

https://www.parrottfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

