Jordan, Gladys

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">JORDAN (WHEELER), Gladys<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Gladys Wheeler Jordan, age 92, died on May 2, 2021 in her home in Atlanta, Georgia. She was born on July 12, 1928 to Teresa and Charlie Wheeler. She married Roosevelt Jordan on June 7, 1947 and from that union 10 children were born. She leaves to cherish her memory sons, Roosevelt and Tommy, daughters: Dianne, Joann, Gladys, Deborah, Teresa and Angela. Two children Linda and Sylvester preceded her in death. A private Memorial will be held in her honor on Saturday, May 15, 2021.</font><br/>