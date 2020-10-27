Jordan, Edward



In Loving Memory of



Edward C. Jordan, Jr.



October 27, 1940 –



December 14, 2015







Birthday Wishes to Heaven, with Love!





Though we miss you always each and every day, it seems to hit us even more because it is your Birthday. We send wishes to Heaven carried to you, upon a prayer, to the place where you are now with sweet, tender love and care!



Happy Heavenly 80th birthday!





Love, your wife, Marie; sons, Kenneth, Vincent, and Lorenzo; daughters, Shawn and Kimberly; and grandchildren and great grandchildren! Always on our minds, forever in our hearts!