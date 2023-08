JORDAN, Edna Fraley



Edna Fraley Jordan passed on August 21, 2023, after a long time illness. Her home going service will be on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 9:30 AM, at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 200 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Edna received her undergraduate degree from Spelman College, then went on to receive her Master's degree from Clark Atlanta University. She was a devoted Reading Specialist, in Atlanta Public Schools system. She was also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. A lifetime member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. The loving wife of, Robert Alvin Jordan. She was loved and cherished by many including her loving sister, Jean Fraley Redwine; and a host of other relatives. She will be truly missed!



