JORDAN, Jr., Durward Lee "DL"



Durward Jordan, Jr. went to meet the Lord on September 10, 2023. He is survived by his son, Durward Jordan, III; and his daughter, Cindi Bender. Gravesite service will be held on Thursday, September 21, 1:00 PM at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Stockbridge, Georgia.



