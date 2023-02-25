JORDAN, Donald Jackson "Don"



Donald Jackson Jordan, 74, of Athens, Georgia passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Carol; sons, Michael Jordan and Brian Jordan (Avery Hardy); and several siblings, nieces, and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 5, 2023 from 12:30 PM until 4:30 PM at The Thompson House and Gardens, 1431 Atlanta Highway, Bogart, Georgia 30622. Donations in memory of Don may be made to the American Heart Association and to the Foundation For Sarcoidosis Research.

