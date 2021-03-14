Jordan, Daniel

JORDAN, William Daniel



W.D. "Dan" Jordan, age 86, died peacefully at his home on March 11, 2021, after a brief battle with leukemia.



Born to Gustie Amanda Daniel and John Sheffield Jordan on October 29, 1934, in Birmingham, AL, Dan was the youngest of four children.



He attended Woodlawn High School, Birmingham, AL and Oxford College of Emory University, graduating in 1954 with a BS in Biology. In 1958, he graduated from Emory School of Medicine, following in the footsteps of his father (1925) and brother (1954). In 1963, he completed a Surgery Residency at Grady Memorial Hospital. From 1963-65 Dan served in the U.S. Air Force as Chief of Surgery at Mtn Home AFB, Idaho.



In 1965, Dan returned to Atlanta to work under Dr J. Harold Harrison, a pioneer in vascular surgery, and in 1967, opened his own private practice specializing in vascular surgery that included working at many hospitals around Atlanta. In 1970, he began a 25-year partnership with the late J. Hagan Baskin with offices at Piedmont Hospital and Dekalb General.



Dan was active in many professional organization and societies: the Fulton County Medical Society, the Medical Association of Georgia, the Atlanta Vascular Society (now the Georgia Vascular Society) where he also served as President from 1993-1994. He was a member of the American College of Surgeons and the Southern Association for Vascular Surgery.



His membership and participation in the Association of American Physicians & Surgeons (AAPS) was the one most important to him. He served as President for AAPS from 1978-1979, as Treasurer for over ten years and as a Board Member from 1975 - 2020. He carried a passion for keeping the doctor-patient relationship secure from the interference of third parties like insurers and government regulators.



Raised Baptist, Dan joined Chalcedon Presbyterian Church Cumming, GA in 1979, where he remained a member until his death.



Dan is survived by his wife of 65 years, Margaret Ann Linch, and six children: Bert (Shannon) Jordan, Birmingham, AL; Dana (Ken) Jago, Canton, GA; Noel (Peter) Leithart, Birmingham, AL; Amanda (Mike) Simpson, Charlotte, NC; Grey Nakayama, Birmingham, AL, Will (Cynthia) Jordan, Atlanta, GA;



He is survived by 29 grandchildren, with whom he gathered annually for a family reunion at Callaway Gardens, GA. Thirty-one great-grandchildren, 4 nieces, and 2 nephews also survive.



In keeping with the "Precious Feet" lapel pin that Dan wore at all times, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgia Right to Life Educational Trust Fund.



