JORDAN, Claudette



Claudette Cofer Jordan was born on July 29th, 1959 in New York, New York and raised by Shirley and Victor Smith. Her birth father was Howard Cofer. She was the middle child of five. She passed away peacefully in her home and was declared deceased on November 18th. Claudette was educated in public schools, graduating from Harry S Truman High School. She then enrolled in nighttime business courses at Lehman College while she began her work life. After moving to Georgia with her husband and son for a new start in 1986, she established a daycare business out of her home, which she operated until 1991. She was later a real estate agent; at another stage, she sold cars and often won sales contests. She bought a great deal of real estate and managed her properties through the company she established. She also worked in retail, including many years in customer service at Office Depot, and even held a post in a government agency connecting Georgians to pandemic relief toward the end of her life. In short, she was never one to lie idle. She met her former husband Derek Jordan when they were children growing up at Fireside Pentecostal Assembly. They married in 1982, and from their love was born Bijoun. In daily life, Claudette was frequently laughing, smiling, dancing, or all three. If she loved you, you knew it. It radiated from her when she was around you, and she told you often. If you were someone she didn't really mess with, you'd know that too. She could talk to anyone, could make instant friends out of total strangers, and inspired trust. She slept in the loudest movie theaters, and she knew 100 ways to save a dollar. She was many things, but above all, she was real. She spent much of her final years traveling, acquiring new skills such as investing, and checking up on her grandchildren in New York City or visiting them. Claudette leaves behind to cherish her memory her son Bijoun (husband of LaToya); siblings Shirlene, Keith, and Valerie; aunts Eady, Bea, and Cynthie; cousins Phyllis, Rhonda, Geoffrey I, Geoffrey II, and Justin; grandchildren Billie and Isaiah Jordan; best friends Marsha and Michele, and a host of other relatives and friends.

