

JORDAN, Clara B.





Homegoing services for Mrs. Clara B. Jordan of Atlanta will be held Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at 11:30 AM, Crest Lawn Memorial Garden, 2000 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta GA 30318. Rev. Jarmon Gray, Officiating. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home the day of service at 11 AM. A viewing will be held today in our chapel from 11 AM - 8 PM. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 827 Pollard Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.

