Jordan, Charlene

In Memory of Charlene I. Jordan 12-6-1955 to 7-21-2015 Thinking of You With Love We thought of you today, but that is nothing new, we thought about you yesterday and days before that too. We think of you in silence, we often speak your name, all we have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake with which we will never part, God has you in his keeping. We have you in our hearts. A million times we've wanted you, a million times we cried, if love could only have saved you, you never would have died. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone for a part of us went with you the day God called you home. Author Unknown With Love Always Audrey M. Jordan and family

