Jordan, Bobby

JORDAN, Dr., Bobby G.



1941 – 2021. Atlanta, GA. Celebration of life services for Dr. Bobby G. Jordan will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary and Interment Westview Cemetery. Dr. Jordan leaves to cherish his memory, his daughters Shaunda Jordan Holder and Dr. Kelli Jordan; his son Branden Jordan; his grandchildren Morgan Holder and Jordan Holder; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance for the Celebration of Life service is limited to family and invited guests only and masks are required.



On Friday, January 7, 2022, visitation will be open to all from 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 M. L. King Jr. Dr. SW Atlanta, GA, 30311. A Wake will be held in his honor at 5:00 PM.

