JORDAN, Bernice Elaine Bernice Elaine Strickland Jordan, 85, died in Decatur, GA, on Monday, May 17, 2021. Originally from Savannah, she graduated from Georgia State College for Women in 1959, and later earned Masters degrees in Counseling and Education. She worked as an educator for many years in Dekalb County schools, including at Fernbank Science Center, and as a counselor at Dunwoody and Stone Mountain High Schools.



For almost every summer in her adult life, she gathered her children and then her grandchildren in Ormond Beach, Florida, to build sandcastles, read good books, and take long walks along the beach. Always playful and without fear, she would ride the biggest waves at the beach or roller coasters at Six Flags, laughter in her eyes, any time one of her grandchildren invited her, right into her 70's. She was an avid hiker in her retirement years, and a devoted member of a Decatur hiking club.



Bernie was predeceased by her first husband, Augustus Jordan, who died in 1979. Together they had three children, Gus, Sandy, and Jim, seven grandchildren, Andrew, Katherine, Nate, Lindsay, Sarah, Clay, and Will, one great-grandson, Henry, and two great-grandchildren who are on the way!



Bernie also loved being married, and after Gus's death, remarried 3 more times. She was predeceased by Lewis Shelton and Milton Pruett. She is survived by her spouse, Steve Moore of Tampa, FL and Myrtle Beach, SC. With them she danced and traveled and enjoyed all life had to offer. Each was welcomed into our ever expanding family and brought their own unique styles and personalities, and, above all, made Bernie happy.



A family memorial service will be held at a later date.

