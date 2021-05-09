<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">JONES, Willie Jerome<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">A Celebration of Life for W. Jerome Jones of College Park, GA who passed away on April 29, 2021 will be held on Monday, May 10, 2021, 11 AM at Elizabeth's Chapel, 3000 Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive, SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. Service entrusted to Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 404-691-3810</font><br/>