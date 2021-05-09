ajc logo
X

Jones, Willie

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

| 1 hour ago

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">JONES, Willie Jerome<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">A Celebration of Life for W. Jerome Jones of College Park, GA who passed away on April 29, 2021 will be held on Monday, May 10, 2021, 11 AM at Elizabeth's Chapel, 3000 Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive, SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. Service entrusted to Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 404-691-3810</font><br/>

<p>Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com</p>

<p>View the obituary on Legacy.com</p>

<p>Funeral Home Information</p>

<p>Alfonso Dawson Mortuary</p>

<p>3000 MLK Jr. Dr. S.W</p>

<p>Atlanta, GA</p>

<p>303311</p>

<p>alfonsodawsonmortuary.com</p>

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top