Jones, William

2 hours ago

JONES, William David

The impassioned traveler, William David Jones, passed away June 20, 2023. He is survived by close and extended family. There is no service at David's request.

Born in Birmingham, AL, May 25, 1938, David was a graduate of Auburn University and University of Illinois. He lived in New York, Chicago and Atlanta. Originally employed as a reporter by Atlanta Journal Constitution, he continued his career of corporate communications at Proctor & Gamble, Illinois Bell, Bell South and American Express. He retired to volunteer as docent, teacher, sponsor. Donations may be made in his memory to Literacy Action and Carlos Museum Docent Education Fund at Emory University.

