JONES, Wilene



Wilene "Tina" Jones, 88, of Roswell, Georgia peacefully passed away on November 10, 2022.



Tina was born on September 19, 1934 to the late Ella Phillips and Willie Goolsby in Jonesboro, Georgia. Shortly after her birth the family moved to a farm in Schley County, Georgia where she and her eight brothers and sisters were raised. In the mid 1950s Tina moved to Atlanta where she met her husband, Barry. They were married in 1954 and soon thereafter began a family. In 1972 the family moved to Warner Robins, Georgia where Tina lived until moving back to the Atlanta area in 1996 after her husband passed away.



Tina loved new challenges. She was an avid gardener earning Master Gardener status and gardened well into her 80s. She was a tenacious tennis player winning many tournaments in Middle Georgia. An adventurer at heart, she traveled extensively visiting many places on all continents with the exception of Antarctica. Always one to give back to the community, she volunteered for many nonprofit organizations leading fund raising drives for many of them.



Most of all though Tina was devoted to family and faith. She raised three fine children and doted on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She became a long-time member of Roswell Presbyterian and was engaged in many social and volunteer activities there.



Along with her parents, Tina is preceded in death by her husband, Owen Barry Jones.



Left to honor and remember her life are her children: Barry Jones, Christopher L. Jones (Nancy). Celia Talbot (Bill), six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends and family on December 19th at 10:00 AM at Roswell Funeral Home followed by a service at 11:00 AM.



