JONES, Toula



On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Toula Scondras Jones passed just 4 days shy of her 82nd birthday peacefully with her beloved cousin, George T. Angelato by her side. Toula was born November 12, 1940 to Zoe Morris Scondras and Michael George Scondras in Atlanta, Georgia, the eldest of three daughters.



She was a lifelong member of the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation in Atlanta, Georgia and was deeply loyal and faithful. Toula was a graduate of Henry Grady High School. She then started her successful career at Phelan Finance, eventually becoming the Manager of Ford Motor Credit Office. She possessed boundless energy, and was brilliant with figurers.



Toula never met a stranger: to know her was to know the meaning of friendship. Toula was a Greek beauty who always impeccably dressed. She had many talents and she especially enjoyed being Mom to her fur baby Eck.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Zoe and Michael George Scondras; sister, Katherine Alexandra Scondras; God Child, Denise Zakas; brother-in-law, Harry Theodosios Karris; and step-daughter, Kathy Jones Conlin.



She is survived by her younger sister, Georgia Scondras Karris; nieces, Despie Karris Dos Anjos and Katherine Karris Furmanski (Marc); great-niece, Jenny Lyn Furmanski; cousins, George Angelato and Cathy Slaughter (nee Kalkas); grandson, Eric Jones (LaTisha); and great-granddaughters, Avery, age 4 and Emery, age 7 months; grandson, Matthew R. Jones (Elise); and great-grandson Mason, age 8.



The family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home, Decatur, Georgia. Visitation from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Prayer service (Trisagion) 5:00 PM to 5:30 PM, Father Paul Kaplanis officiating. Additional visitation from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM.



The funeral Service will be held Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM, at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, 2500 Clairmont Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30329. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation.



