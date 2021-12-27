JONES, Thomas Witherspoon



Thomas Witherspoon Jones of Dunwoody, GA, passed away at home December 20, 2021. He was born in Nashville, TN on July 18, 1931 and was preceded in death by his mother Edith Witherspoon Jones; father Richard Williamson Jones; brother Richard Williamson Jones Jr. and sister Jane Jones Reames. Tom is survived by his wife Terra Jones. He grew up in Bishopville, SC and was a graduate of University of South Carolina with an MBA from Emory University. Tom started his long business career with Ivan Allen Company in Atlanta then joined Brink's Armored Car Service where he became Vice President of the Eastern Region headquartered in Washington D.C. and Chicago. He returned to Atlanta in 1975 and ultimately became President of Wells Fargo Armored Service Corp. In semi-retirement he served as a consultant to several startup technology companies in the early days of software development and distribution, finally retiring at age 72. Retirement agreed with him as he woke every morning with an oldies song in his head, which he then sang throughout the day. A recurring favorite was "Bicycle Built for Two." Interment will be at the Oddfellows Cemetery in West Frankfort, Illinois. If you wish to remember Tom, a memorial donation for upkeep of this historic cemetery would be appreciated. (Oddfellows Cemetery Maintenance Committee, 11997 Bessie Rd., Benton IL 62812).



