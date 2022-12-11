ajc logo
X

Jones, Thomas

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JONES, Jr., Thomas

Thomas Clair Jones, Jr., 86, passed away at home in Canton on November 1, 2022, after a long illness. A native of Franklin County, Georgia, he was born June 6, 1936 in Canon, GA. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from North Georgia College in 1957 and he was appointed a Reserve Commissioned Officer grade of First Lieutenant in the United States Army in 1960. He received his Bachelor of Law degree in 1966 and was a member of the American Bar Association. He practiced law in Atlanta for 15 years before moving his family and law practice to Roswell where he raised Tennessee Walking Horses. He was president of the Georgia Walking Horse Exhibitors' Association 1984-1985. He retired to Free Home Community in Canton in 1993.

He was preceded in death by his parents, the late Thomas Clair Jones, Sr. and Polly Ridgway Jones of Canon, Georgia; his sister Sylvia Jones Hess of Stone Mountain; and brother Michael Ridgway Jones of Loganville. He is survived by his wife, of 59 years Maurya Sullivan Jones of Canton; his son, Thomas Clair Jones, III, of Roswell; his daughter, Kelly Jones Black and son-in-law, Reynolds Quincy Black of Cumming; his daughter, Kimberly Jones Belcher and son-in-law, Todd Belcher of Hypoluxo, Florida; and his beloved granddaughter, Shelby Quincy Black of Cumming; Louis and Barbara Ricciuti brother and sisters-in-law; Kathie Daily; sister-in-law; and Michael Sullivan; brother-in-law; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family memorial will be held.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Kemp, Warnock rise as national political stars in battleground Georgia18h ago

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett shares early thoughts on Ohio State, C.J. Stroud
12h ago

Credit: Todd Van Emst

USC's Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround
1h ago

Credit: Handout photo

Emory doctor sees distrust of medicine is a common problem
18h ago

Credit: Handout photo

Emory doctor sees distrust of medicine is a common problem
18h ago

Take a seat: Brunswick owns Hilton Head Island in huge victory
3h ago
The Latest

Hunter, Lynda
1h ago
Dunlap, Martha
1h ago
Gibson, Gilchrist
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Brendan Moran

US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup
8h ago
Scoreboard: Georgia high school football state championship games today
1h ago
Dinosaurs, Breakfast with the Grinch and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top