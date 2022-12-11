Jones, Thomas

JONES, Jr., Thomas



Thomas Clair Jones, Jr., 86, passed away at home in Canton on November 1, 2022, after a long illness. A native of Franklin County, Georgia, he was born June 6, 1936 in Canon, GA. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from North Georgia College in 1957 and he was appointed a Reserve Commissioned Officer grade of First Lieutenant in the United States Army in 1960. He received his Bachelor of Law degree in 1966 and was a member of the American Bar Association. He practiced law in Atlanta for 15 years before moving his family and law practice to Roswell where he raised Tennessee Walking Horses. He was president of the Georgia Walking Horse Exhibitors' Association 1984-1985. He retired to Free Home Community in Canton in 1993.



He was preceded in death by his parents, the late Thomas Clair Jones, Sr. and Polly Ridgway Jones of Canon, Georgia; his sister Sylvia Jones Hess of Stone Mountain; and brother Michael Ridgway Jones of Loganville. He is survived by his wife, of 59 years Maurya Sullivan Jones of Canton; his son, Thomas Clair Jones, III, of Roswell; his daughter, Kelly Jones Black and son-in-law, Reynolds Quincy Black of Cumming; his daughter, Kimberly Jones Belcher and son-in-law, Todd Belcher of Hypoluxo, Florida; and his beloved granddaughter, Shelby Quincy Black of Cumming; Louis and Barbara Ricciuti brother and sisters-in-law; Kathie Daily; sister-in-law; and Michael Sullivan; brother-in-law; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



A private family memorial will be held.

