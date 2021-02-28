JONES, Shelton Jerome "Jerry"



Lt. Col. Shelton Jerome (Jerry) Jones, USAR, passed away Feb. 19, 2021, at age 76.



Jerry was the son of the late Shelton J. Jones and Mary Claire Pinckney of Charleston, SC. Born in Lebanon, Missouri, Jerry graduated from Louisiana State University in 1966 and was commissioned into the U.S. Army.



After serving in the Vietnam War, he was stationed at Ft. McPherson, Atlanta, where he met and married Laura Carson. Together they had two children, and he became involved in their soccer, swim and camping activities.



As a member of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Atlanta, he was a devoted singer in the Liturgical Choir, a collection counter and a volunteer for the church's Prison Ministry. Lastly, he was an avid student of World War II.



Jerry is survived by his wife, Laura; son, Philip Carson, and wife, Jennifer; daughter, Laura Caroline; and brothers and sisters: Anne LaCroix, Randy Jones, Malcom Jones and Elizabeth Craft.



Because of current restrictions, a private service will be conducted by Deacon Mike Balfour at the Georgia National Cemetery, March 15, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jerry's memory to the Liturgical Choir, Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 353 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30308-3217.

